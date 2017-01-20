Norfolk police warn of car theft and break-ins

stealing from cars generic getty.jpg (Photo: WVEC)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) – Norfolk Police say there is a rise in car break-ins and car theft. Since the beginning of January, there has been over 200 reports of car break-ins and more than 30 car thefts.



"We give the suspects opportunities to make us victims of the larceny," said Officer Daniel Hudson.



Hudson says more and more people are leaving their phone chargers plugged in to the cigarette lighter or leaving money in the cup holder.



Hudson explained, "It gives the thought to that something else may be in the car of value, and it gives them the opportunity to break in."



It seems like common sense not to leave your keys in your vehicle unattended, but Hudson says people think their area is safe and it won't happen to them.



"I know it's cold and we want to have our vehicles warmed up in the morning, but it only take a few minutes for your car to be running and not attended. It only takes a second for someone to steal your car," Hudson explained.

Police will make their presence known, and they plan to patrol neighborhoods and be on the lookout. Officer Hudson says if you see someone suspicious, don’t hesitate to contact police.

