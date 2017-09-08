Norfolk shipyard donates truck of supplies to Harvey victims

NORFOLK, Va (WVEC) – A truck load of much needed supplies is Houston bound, thanks to a group of shipyard workers who banned together.

“It makes me feel really good,” said Georgette Falcon.

Friday morning, dozens of Lyon Shipyard workers sent off the truck with yells and shouts.

Over the past days, they have been gathering supplies and donating money.

It was inspired after workers learned Falcon, who is also a shipyard worker, had family in Houston.

“It’s just all-around strangers helping strangers out,” said Falcon. “I didn’t know what to do.”

Falcon said her family was spared and safe. The donations will go towards community members.

The 40-foot trailer is set to arrive at Falcon’s family church in Houston around 2 p.m. Saturday.

She doesn’t know how many families will be helped out by the donations, but says she’s appreciative for the unexpected outpouring of love.

“It shows how people care for each other,” said Namir Halabi, a Superintendent at Lyon Shipyard. “You help people so that in case we get in any issues that people can help us. It rotates.”



