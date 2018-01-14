NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) --- Officials with the Norfolk Police Department say a train ran into a man Sunday evening.

The collision happened just before 5:30 p.m at the 1100 block of Goff Street. Norfolk Fire and Rescue took the adult man to Norfolk General Hospital.

Toney Burke and his sister were visiting family in a house nearby. So, they came out when they saw the flashing lights.

"I know this really normally don't happen over here," said Shyana Burke.

"I was praying and hoping that it wasn't a child getting hit," said Toney Burke.

Right now, he is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Police have now classified this incident as an industrial accident.

© 2018 WVEC-TV