Norfolk teen dies in sleep

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Family and friends are mourning the loss of 15 year old Jalen Fisher who passed away in his sleep Friday night.

His parents said he was extremely active in his community and was a member of St. Paul CME church.

Fisher played trumpet for the Norview High School Marching Band, served as a mentor to younger students and his parents say he consistently went out of his way to help others.

Fisher’s mother Carista Fisher said “he had a heart of gold” and would perform small acts of kindness like cutting his elderly neighbor’s grass.

“It’s hard but we know he’s in a better place,” said father Johnny Fisher. “He was the heart of our family.”

Fisher’s parents say their son was healthy and don’t know why he died. They are awaiting autopsy results that will come within the next two weeks.

A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday at St. Paul C.M.E. Church.

(© 2017 WVEC)