2 killed in wrong-way crash on North Carolina interstate

Photo: file

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Two people have been killed and two others hurt in a wrong-way crash on a North Carolina interstate highway.



Raleigh police said in a news release that the wreck happened around 11:40 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 40.



Police spokeswoman Donna-maria Harris said a car with four people inside was driving east in the westbound lanes of the road. The car crashed head-on into a pickup truck. One person in the car died at the scene. A second person later died at a Raleigh hospital.



The names of the victims have not been released.



Two other people in the car were hurt, but Harris said both were in stable condition at the hospital.



The pickup driver was not seriously injured.



The wreck did not appear to be weather-released.



© 2018 Associated Press