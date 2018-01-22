2 men accused of concocting fake kidnapping with $60 payoff

Ten Dollar Bill (Photo: Thinkstock)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) - Authorities say two North Carolina men tried to con a woman into paying $60 in a bogus kidnap scheme.



News outlets reported Friday that David Eugene Lee and Christopher Logan Haltom were charged with several offenses including, obtaining property by false pretenses.



Capt. James Rowell with the Pender County Sheriff's Office says the pair made up a fake story that Lee had been kidnaped by drug dealers who threatened to kill him if Lee's mother didn't pay them $60.



A news release says the false report tied up deputies, detectives, and 911 dispatchers for several hours until it was proven to be untrue.



Officials say charges are forthcoming for a female also believed to be involved in the scheme. News outlets didn't report whether they had lawyers.



© 2018 Associated Press