3 arrested after meth lab discovered in Northampton, NC

PENDLETON, N.C. (WVEC) -- North Carolina deputies said three people are facing charges after a meth lab was discovered in a Northampton County home.
Cody Beaumont, Lawrence Grant, and Linda Tomlin are each facing one count of manufacturing methamphetamine, four counts possession of a precursor chemical with intent to manufacture methamphetamine, and one count of maintaining a dwelling/vehicle place with controlled substance.
The Northampton County Sheriff's Office said the illegal drug operation was broken up by the tri-county Down East Drug Task Force.
© 2018 WVEC-TV
