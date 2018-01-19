3 killed in separate house fires in North Carolina

fire_generic_firefighter_ap.jpg (Photo: WVEC)

Officials say mobile home fires in separate locations in North Carolina have killed three people.



The Wayne County Sheriff's Office told local media outlets that two people were killed in a fire around 9 a.m. on Friday.



According to the sheriff's office, the man's body was close to the front door and the woman was near the backdoor, suggesting they were trying to escape the fire. The identities of the victims haven't been released, and the State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the cause of the fire.



On Thursday, Pamlico County Fire Marshal Chris Murray told media outlets that first responders found heavy fire at a mobile home. The fire was quickly extinguished and firefighters found the unidentified woman's body. The SBI is looking into the fire.



© 2018 Associated Press