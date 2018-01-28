3rd Confederate flag rises along North Carolina interstates

Confederate Flag (Photo: File photo)

MORGANTON, N.C. (AP) - The Sons of Confederate Veterans have raised a third large Confederate flag along a North Carolina interstate.



The latest flag was put up along Interstate 40 in Burke County near Morganton. Other rebel banners fly on I-40 in Catawba County near Hickory and Interstate 95 in Cumberland County near Fayetteville.



The Confederate flags fly on poles on private property, but are easily seen from the highway.



Civil rights leaders say they understand the group can fly the flags, but think it's wrong to not consider what the flag means to African-Americans and others.



Sons of Confederate Veterans member Robert "Smitty" Smith says the group wants to raise Confederate flags in each of the 17 counties I-40 runs through in North Carolina in response to the removal of Confederate monuments elsewhere.



