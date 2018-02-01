62-year-old woman medevaced by Coast Guard from cruise ship in NC

File photo of a U.S. Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helocopter. (Photo: Matthew Belson/U.S. Coast Guard via Getty Images)

WILMINGTON, N.C.(WVEC) -- A Coast Guard aircrew medevaced a woman from a cruise ship on Wednesday.

According to the Coast Guard, the 62-year-old woman was suffering from gastrointestinal bleeding on the ship that was located about 120 miles southeast of Cape Lookout.

A Norwegian Breakaway crewmember used a satellite phone to request assistant 8:40 p.m.

The Coast Guard helicopter crew hoisted the woman and a nurse to the rescue helicopter and transported them to New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.

"Letting the Coast Guard know of these situations as soon as possible is vital," said Geoffrey Pagels, the command duty officer at the command center. "Distance and environment greatly affect response time and the survivability of a person in distress. The crew did a great job of communicating with us in a timely manner."

© 2018 WVEC-TV