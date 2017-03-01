8-year-old North Carolina girl found safe; Amber Alert canceled

Bailey Lynn Queen (Photo: Buncombe County Sheriff's Office)

CANDLER, N.C. -- Authorities canceled an Amber Alert Wednesday morning for an 8-year-old Buncombe County, North Carolina girl after she was found in good condition.

The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office was searching for Bailey Lynn Queen after they said she was taken by her father, 32-year-old Joshua Randy Queen.

Sheriff's Office investigators are still looking for Joshua Queen.

Queen is white, 6 feet 2 inches tall and about 210 pounds, officials said. He was last seen wearing a white tank top and jeans. Joshua Queen could be driving a gold 2003 Toyota Corolla with North Carolina license tag YPX-7062.

Joshua Queen (Photo: Buncombe County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office at 828-250-6670.

