ACLU asks the state to modify its traffic stop guidelines

Police writing a speeding ticket (Photo: Paul Vasarhelyi)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The American Civil Liberties Union of North Carolina is asking the state Division of Motor Vehicles to adjust its traffic stop guidelines to clarify that drivers have the right to remain silent when pulled over by a police officer.



The News & Observer of Raleigh reports Susanna Birdsong, policy counsel for the ACLU North Carolina, says the guidelines suggest drivers are required to answer an officer's questions during a traffic stop.



Birdsong asked DMV Commissioner Torre Jessup to remove three sentences, or add language, saying motorist have the right to remain silent after identifying themselves and providing their license and registration.



The newspaper reports Jessup said, through a spokeswoman, that he didn't have a chance to look at the letter. He said there's still time to make adjustments.

