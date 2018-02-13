Ambulance crash suspect could be deported pending legal case

Blurred ambulance (Photo: luna4)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - Authorities say a man accused of drunken driving in a fatal ambulance crash in North Carolina is subject to deportation pending the criminal case's outcome.



U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement issued a detainer that would allow them to remove Jose Martin Duran Romero if he's released from local custody. ICE said Tuesday that the suspect is a citizen of El Salvador.



A detainer is issued when a suspect lacks legal immigration status or otherwise fits criteria for removal.



Police say Romero's car hit the ambulance carrying a 3-year-old boy, causing it to overturn. The boy later died in a hospital.



Romero was charged with driving while intoxicated and without a license. Police didn't immediately return a message Tuesday asking whether his charges would be upgraded because of the boy's death.



© 2018 Associated Press