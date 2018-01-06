Asheville considers rule to curb short-term vacation rentals

Summer Ocean Rental (Photo: Joe Potato Photo)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Asheville leaders are considering new rules to sharply limit short-term vacation rentals downtown.



The Asheville Citizen-Times reports that the city's planning and zoning commission voted to recommend the policy sent to the City Council for a final say on Jan. 9.



If the policy receives final approval, property owners would have to be registered with the city to rent out apartments and homes on a short-term basis to vacationers. Owners not previously registered would have to get special zoning permission to rent for less than 30 days.



Critics say that the practice of renting to vacationers as opposed to longer-term residents has made the city's housing shortage worse. Some who spoke at a commission meeting described spaces used by musicians being converted into short-term vacation rentals.



© 2018 Associated Press