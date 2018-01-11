Beloved NC police K-9 ‘Mishka' who saved officer's life, dies of cancer

Burlington Police K-9 Mishka dies from cancer. Pic. Courtesy: Burlington Police Department

BURLINGTON, N.C. – A beloved K-9 officer, named Mishka, has died from cancer.

The Burlington Police Department posted on its Facebook page, “She passed Wednesday evening at 5:45 PM after a long battle with cancer. We would like to thank Sgt. Richard Marsh and his family for dedicating so much of their life with her. Rest Easy Mishka. 2005-2018.”

Mishka worked with Sgt. Marsh until her retirement from the Burlington Police Department in 2012. She also saved Marsh’s life not once but twice in the line of duty.

"If she hadn't had been there maybe it would be a different story. I wouldn't be standing here today," said Marsh.

WFMY News 2 first met Mishka in 2016. That’s when we discovered Mishka was on a journey to check off her own “bucket list.”

PHOTOS: Police Officer Makes Bucket List For K-9 With Cancer

In May of 2016, Mishka was diagnosed with cancer and given only months to live. Wanting to make the most of their moments left with Mishka -- Marsh and his wife created a bucket list.

"I figured that would be the first thing I give her, is a burger and a bag of French fries," said Marsh.

The family also took Mishka on their vacations.

During Mishka's career with the Burlington Police Department, she helped make more than 150 arrests.

She also won awards at police dog competitions.

