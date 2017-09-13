Body found in Buxton, 1.5 miles from where teen went missing

BUXTON, N.C. (AP) - A body has been found by Cape Hatteras National Seashore staff near Buxton, North Carolina on Wednesday.

The body is of an unidentified male, and was discovered around 7:05 a.m..

The body was found about one and a half miles north of the jetties in Buxton where a male swimmer was last seen September 9.

A teenager went missing in the surf off Cape Hatteras as the force of approaching Hurricane Irma built up the churning Atlantic Ocean on Saturday.



National Park Service officials said Sunday they are searching for a young man who's visiting the Cape Hatteras National Seashore from outside North Carolina.



The teenager was reported missing about an hour before nightfall Saturday after last being seen north of the jetties in Buxton.



The U.S. Coast Guard, Dare County Sheriff's Office and others searched the area with a helicopter and spotlights.

An autopsy will be preformed on Thursday in order to determine the body's identity.

Associated Press contributed to this report.

