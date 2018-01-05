Body found inside burned out home in North Carolina

fire_generic_firefighter_ap.jpg (Photo: WVEC)

HARLOWE, N.C. (AP) - Authorities are investigating the discovery of a body inside a burned out North Carolina home.



Craven County Emergency Services told local media outlets that firefighters were called on Thursday to a home in Harlowe. EMS director Stanly Kite said the house, located in an isolated area, burned down sometime during the night but wasn't called in until around noon Thursday.



EMS Assistant Director Ira Whitford said firefighters found the body inside the charred remains of the home.



Whitford said Friday the fire is under investigation. The victim's name hasn't been released.

© 2018 Associated Press