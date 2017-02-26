Coast Guard medevacs two passengers from disabled boat off Oregon Inlet

13NewsNow.com (Photo: 13News Now)

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WVEC) -- The Coast Guard rescued two passengers from a disabled boat 30 miles east of Oregon Inlet Saturday.

Station Oregon Inlet received word around 1:30 p.m. that the 25-foot boat Triple Seven was disabled with four people aboard. One passenger was said to be going in and out of consciousness, according to the Coast Guard.

A 47-foot motor lifeboat crew was launched from Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet and, upon arrival, took the disabled vessel in tow and found a man had lost consciousness and required immediate medical attention.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew launched from Air Station Elizabeth City. When the crew got to the scene, the passenger who had lost consciousness and another passenger who was feeling nauseous, were hoisted into the helicopter and taken to Albemarle Hospital in Elizabeth City.

"Everything went well due to crew coordination,”said Lt. Sean Stadig, pilot for the case. “Station Oregon Inlet crews were able to get a crew member to the vessel which was invaluable to the hoist."

(© 2017 WVEC)