Coast Guard rescues 3 people near Ocracoke Inlet

13NewsNow.com (Photo: 13News Now)

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) - The Coast Guard has rescued three people from a yacht in the Ocracoke Inlet.



The Coast Guard said in a news release that crews in Wilmington were notified shortly after 5:30 p.m. Thursday that the 54-foot yacht Crystal Ball ran aground in Ocracoke Inlet and was taking on water.



A helicopter from Elizabeth City and a lifeboat from Hatteras Inlet responded. The helicopter arrived shortly before 6:30 p.m. and hoisted two men and a woman from the yacht.



They were taken to Elizabeth City. Their names have not been released. No one was hurt.



The yacht is anchored and plans are being made to retrieve it.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.