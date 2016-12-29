A United States Coast Guard medium response boat. (Photo: U.S. Coast Guard photo / Petty Officer Patrick D. Kelley))

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (WVEC) -- The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended a search for a possible missing kayaker in North Carolina's Chowan River.

Crews at Air Station Elizabeth City were first alerted to a mayday call at 12:40 a.m. Thursday, possibly concerning a kayaker who had gone missing. A helicopter and boat were dispatched to search the river, but no one was found.

Poor weather delayed the search at daybreak, but another helicopter was able to resume the search at 10 a.m. Again, the Coast Guard was unable to find a sign of anyone in distress.

The search has now been suspended, pending any new information.