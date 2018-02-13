Cooper unveils North Carolina workforce development plans

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Gov. Roy Cooper says upgrading North Carolina's workforce is a big deal for his administration, so he's laying out how he wants to make citizens ready for jobs today and prepared for future industries.



Cooper laid out his "NC Job Ready" initiative Tuesday while speaking at a career and technical education high school in Raleigh.



Some of his workforce priorities overlap his public education efforts to raise the graduation rate and increase the number of residents with post-secondary education or credentials. He wants easier access for training in high-demand fields, better internet and expanded workplace and employer-led learning opportunities.



A program Cooper announced last month called "Hometown Strong" to connect rural and small-town communities to public and private economic development assistance is also part of the NC Job Ready blueprint.



