Crime rate declines in North Carolina's largest city

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Police in North Carolina's largest city showed the crime rate for 2017 went down overall.



Charlotte-Mecklenburg police told a news conference today that violent crime went down 3.6 percent and property crime decreased by 5.3 percent. The report showed about 3,000 fewer people became crime victims during the year compared to 2016.



However, statistics showed Charlotte had 25 percent more homicides and 12 percent more rapes reported compared to the previous year.



Police Chief Kerr Putney said 90 percent of the 306 rape victims knew their attackers, so the work the city is doing to reduce domestic violence overall is expected to help rape victims as well. Putney said people may also be more comfortable reporting rape because sexual assault and harassment have been in the news lately.



