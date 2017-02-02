Dare Co. Sheriff's Office warns of fraudulent email scam

Email generic (Photo: cosmin4000, Custom)

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WVEC) -- The Dare County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a fraudulent email scam circulating the area.

The Sheriff's Office says it was notified by Dare County Public Schools about an email that was sent out to school employees that appeared to be from superintendent Dr. S. Burgess.

The email was reportedly requesting a copy of the employees' W2 and other information.

The Dare County Public School Finance Officer alerted Dr. Burgess of the email and it was found to be a fake. According to the Sheriff's Office, a similar email was sent out last year from someone in the Tidewater area.

Authorities are reminding residents not to reply to, email, text or call the person that asks for your personal and/or financial information. Also, do not click the links within the email either, even if the message appears to be from an organization you trust. Legitimate businesses do not ask you to send your sensitive information through unsecured channels, such as email.

