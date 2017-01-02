Deadline approaches for NC hurricane survivors to register for relief

Rough surf in Kill Devil Hills, NC (Photo: 13News Now)

DURHAM, NC (WVEC) -- As relief efforts continue months after Hurricane Matthew, FEMA is alerting North Carolina residents they have only one week left to register for disaster assistance grants and to submit applications for low-interest disaster loans.

The deadline is 11:59 p.m. Monday, January 9 to file for federal assistance following the flooding caused by Hurricane Matthew. Registering with FEMA is the first step to find out if you may be eligible for federal help.

Disaster assistance may include grants to help pay for temporary housing, emergency home repairs to make your home habitable, and for other disaster-related needs, such as medical and dental services, transportation and funeral costs. These grants are not taxable income and will not affect your Social Security, Medicaid, Medicare and other federal and state programs.

Here’s how you can register:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 for voice, 711 and Video Relay Service. If you are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability and use a TTY, call 800-462-7585.

Download the FEMA Mobile App and apply.

Four FEMA/North Carolina Emergency Management Disaster Recovery Centers remain open. Operating hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays. Here are the locations:

Cumberland County DRC

Dept. of Social Services

1225 Ramsey Street

Fayetteville, NC 28301

Robeson County DRC

Old Kmart store

2750 N. Roberts Ave.

Lumberton, NC 28358

Edgecombe County DRC

Edgecombe County Health Dept.

3003 N. Main Street

Tarboro, NC 27886

Wayne County DRC

W.A. Foster Recreation Center

1012 S. John St., Room 110.2

Goldsboro, NC 27530