Dog barks, saves family from North Carolina house fire

Firetruck (Photo: 13News Now)

AYDEN, N.C. (AP) - A dog is being credited with saving a family of three from a fire which destroyed their North Carolina home.



Firefighters in Ayden told local media outlets that the home was engulfed in flames when they arrived Wednesday. Ayden Assistant Fire Chief Barry Wood says first responders from Ayden and Winterville were called to the home just before 5 a.m.



Kadasia Roach said her dog started barking, waking her mother and stepfather. She said he then yelled for everyone to leave the house.



Wood said the home didn't have a smoke alarm. He said the cause of the fire isn't known, but it appears to be accidental and the house will be considered a total loss.



© 2018 Associated Press