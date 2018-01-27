Dogs seized from North Carolina owners for third time

Dogs paw and womans hand (Photo: sanjagrujic)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Police in North Carolina have seized dogs from their owners for the third time in three months.



The Asheville Citizen-Times reports the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says in warrants that its deputies seized three of the dogs from a home in Leicester on Thursday. Warrants said they seized another dog, "an emaciated hound bearing a brand," several days earlier after receiving multiple complaints that the animal was tethered outside without food or water.



According to a search warrant, sheriff's deputies responded "on numerous occasions" in 2017 to complaints about the health of four other dogs and their living conditions.



Deputies said 19-year-old Dylan Lee Hightower and 20-year-old Cierra Star Newcomb are each charged with one misdemeanor count of cruelty to animals and multiple misdemeanor counts of animal neglect.



