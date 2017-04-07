ELIZABETH CITY, NC (WVEC) -- The finance director of Elizabeth City has been fired.
In a memo to city council on Thursday, City Manager Richard Olson said Sarah Blanchard had been dismissed with cause.
In the memo, Olson stated Blanchard was terminated due to:
- Her inability to oversee the utility billing software conversion;
- Providing me false or less-than-complete information on the utility billing conversion;
- Her autocratic management style, which limits productive feedback from her subordinates;
- Failure to provide clear direction to her staff; and
- Misleading me about the extent of the utility billing problems.
Blanchard's firing comes after problems arose when the city's utilities switched to a new software platform that resulted in many customers receiving spikes or delays in their electric bills.
Olson said he gave Blanchard opportunities to retire, but she refused to do so.
