Elizabeth City finance manager fired following utility bill problems

Staff , WVEC 1:23 PM. EDT April 07, 2017

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (WVEC) -- The finance director of Elizabeth City has been fired.

In a memo to city council on Thursday, City Manager Richard Olson said Sarah Blanchard had been dismissed with cause.

In the memo, Olson stated Blanchard was terminated due to:

  • Her inability to oversee the utility billing software conversion;
  • Providing me false or less-than-complete information on the utility billing conversion;
  • Her autocratic management style, which limits productive feedback from her subordinates;
  • Failure to provide clear direction to her staff; and
  • Misleading me about the extent of the utility billing problems.

Blanchard's firing comes after problems arose when the city's utilities switched to a new software platform that resulted in many customers receiving spikes or delays in their electric bills.

Olson said he gave Blanchard opportunities to retire, but she refused to do so.

Elizabeth City residents upset and confused about high utility bills

