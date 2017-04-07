Sarah Blanchard (Photo: Elizabeth City)

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (WVEC) -- The finance director of Elizabeth City has been fired.

In a memo to city council on Thursday, City Manager Richard Olson said Sarah Blanchard had been dismissed with cause.

In the memo, Olson stated Blanchard was terminated due to:

Her inability to oversee the utility billing software conversion;

Providing me false or less-than-complete information on the utility billing conversion;

Her autocratic management style, which limits productive feedback from her subordinates;

Failure to provide clear direction to her staff; and

Misleading me about the extent of the utility billing problems.

Blanchard's firing comes after problems arose when the city's utilities switched to a new software platform that resulted in many customers receiving spikes or delays in their electric bills.

Olson said he gave Blanchard opportunities to retire, but she refused to do so.

