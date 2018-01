School bus sign (Photo: Thinkstock, (c) Thinkstock)

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WVEC) -- Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools will operate on a 2-hour delay Jan. 2.

A school official said the delay is to allow buses and schools more time to heat due to the cold temperatures the area is experiencing.

ECP Early College students will not report back to school until Jan. 3, the official said.

