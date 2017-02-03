Elizabeth City police need help locating missing teen

(Photo: Elizabeth City Police Department)

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WVEC) -- Elizabeth City Police Department is asking for help in locating 13 year-old Jerron Natori Hinton.

Hinton was last seen around 7:00 a.m. on Friday, February 3rd at his home in the 700 block of Ray Street.

Hinton is 5 feet 7 inches tall around 151 pounds with brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing a black Polo Jacket with a red in color Polo Sign and gold and white Jordan tennis shoes.

If anyone has any information regarding Jerron Hinton please contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252)335-4321.

