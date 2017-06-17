Elizabeth City shooting sends man, woman to hospital

file image (Photo: Associated Press)

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (WVEC) -- Two people who were shot are in the hospital in Elizabeth City.

Just after 7:30 Friday night, someone on Celeste Street called 911 after hearing gunshots. When officers got there, they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medics rushed both to the hospital. There's no word on their condition at this time.

Police are still searching for the shooter. If you have any information, police urge you to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Elizabeth City Crime Line at (252) 335-5555. All information received will remain anonymous and strictly confidential.

