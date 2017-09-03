EMS revive father after he tries to rescue son off Corolla

File (Photo: Associated Press)

COROLLA, N.C. (WVEC) -- According to authorities, a man is hospitalized after trying to rescue his son in the ocean off Corolla Saturday night.

Currituck Fire and EMS Chief Chip Melton told 13News that the 35-year-old man was at the Pine Island section around 5:50 p.m. when he was pulled from the water by a bystander.

The man was initially in cardiac arrest before he was revived by Currituck Fire and EMS crews and taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital by Nightingale helicopter.

The son was rescued, and did not require medical attention.

Officials have not released the father's condition or identity.

The National Weather Service posted about high risk of rip currents on Saturday.

