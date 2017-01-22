FEMA assistance deadline looming in North Carolina

(Photo: 13News Now)

(WVEC) -- The deadline to register for assistance from FEMA after Hurricane Matthew is here.

The deadline is set on Monday, January 23rd.

North Carolinians can apply for FEMA assistance by clicking here or by calling 800-621-3362 and should have the following information on hand when they apply:

Social Security number

Address of damaged home or apartment

Description of the damage

Information about insurance coverage

Telephone number

Mailing address

Bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit of funds

A total of 45 counties are eligible for Individual Assistance, which can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, and other programs to help individuals and households recover from the effects of the disaster: Anson, Beaufort, Bertie, Bladen, Brunswick, Camden, Carteret, Chatham, Chowan, Columbus, Craven, Cumberland, Currituck, Dare, Duplin, Edgecombe, Gates, Greene, Halifax, Harnett, Hertford, Hoke, Hyde, Johnston, Jones, Lee, Lenoir, Martin, Moore, Nash, Northampton, Onslow, Pasquotank, Pender, Perquimans, Pitt, Richmond, Robeson, Sampson, Scotland, Tyrrell, Wake, Washington, Wayne and Wilson.

A total of 50 counties are eligible for FEMA Public Assistance, Categories A through G, which includes grants for reimbursement of emergency costs, and permanent repair or replacement of disaster-damaged infrastructure resulting from Hurricane Matthew: Anson, Beaufort, Bertie, Bladen, Brunswick, Camden, Carteret, Chatham, Chowan, Columbus, Cumberland, Craven, Currituck, Dare, Duplin, Edgecombe, Franklin, Gates, Greene, Halifax, Harnett, Hertford, Hoke, Hyde, Johnston, Jones, Lee, Lenoir, Martin, Montgomery, Moore, Nash, New Hanover, Northampton, Onslow, Pamlico, Pasquotank, Pender, Perquimans, Pitt, Richmond, Robeson, Sampson, Scotland, Tyrrell, Wake, Warren, Washington, Wayne and Wilson.

(© 2017 WVEC)