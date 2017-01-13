VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A firefighter was injured Friday morning while responding to a house fire on Knotts Island.
According to Chief Ralph Melton with Currituck Fire, emergency crews were called to the 100 block of Wade Avenue at 6:42 a.m. They arrived to find flames coming from the garage of a home.
Crews from Currituck Fire, along with the Virginia Beach Fire Department, put out the fire. One Beach firefighter was injured and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening.
Officials say all residents of the garage are accounted for and no one else was injured.
The fire remains under investigation.
