Crews respond to house fire in the 100 block of Wade Avenue on Knotts Island on Jan. 13, 2016. (Photo: Currituck County Fire Department)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A firefighter was injured Friday morning while responding to a house fire on Knotts Island.

According to Chief Ralph Melton with Currituck Fire, emergency crews were called to the 100 block of Wade Avenue at 6:42 a.m. They arrived to find flames coming from the garage of a home.

Crews from Currituck Fire, along with the Virginia Beach Fire Department, put out the fire. One Beach firefighter was injured and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening.

Officials say all residents of the garage are accounted for and no one else was injured.

The fire remains under investigation.

