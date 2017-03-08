Giraffe dies after entanglement at North Carolina Zoo

(Photo: North Carolina Zoo, ucumari photography, © NC Zoo)

ASHEBORO, N.C. (AP) - Officials at the North Carolina Zoo say their 9-year-old giraffe, Jamili, has died after it became entangled in some equipment.



The zoo said in a new release that keepers at the zoo in Asheville found Jamili early Tuesday in her behind-the-scenes living quarters.



The zoo said Jamili accidentally became entangled in a mental and physical engagement item used with the giraffe herd. The zoo said the equipment has been used for years without any problems.



Zoo officials are reviewing animal safety policies and procedures, including the enrichment items that the animals use in their living quarters.



Jamili was born in 2008 at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She came to the North Carolina Zoo in 2009. She gave birth to a female calf, Juma, in 2012.

© 2017 Associated Press