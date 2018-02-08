GOP lawmakers go to federal appeals court on primary delay

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Republican legislative leaders have asked a federal appeals court to block a judge's decision ordering primary elections be held this year for North Carolina state appellate court seats.



Lawyers for House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger filed an emergency request at the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to block last week's ruling by District Judge Catherine Eagles.



Eagles kept intact a state law that canceled state trial court primaries that would have occurred in May because legislators are considering whether to redraw judicial election districts. But she found no justification for canceling primaries for four Supreme Court and Court of Appeals seats. Those candidates run statewide.



The GOP lawmakers asked Wednesday that the 4th Circuit rule quickly, since candidate filing begins this Monday.

