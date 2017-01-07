Gov. Cooper: 'This weather event is not over'

(Photo: WFMY)

RALEIGH, N.C. – Governor Roy Cooper urged North Carolinians to stay home “unless you absolutely have to” after a winter storm delivered snow, sleet, and freezing rain across the state early Saturday morning.

According to the National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg, some areas of the state received up to 10 inches of snow, particularly north of I-85, with the interstate running along a line that separated significant snowfall from sleet and freezing rain.

Over 2,000 state Department of Transportation employees are working to clear highways, with over 1,500 plows taking to North Carolina roads, Cooper said. Nearly 18,000 people were without power as of 8:30 a.m., with over 3,000 of those reports coming from Mecklenburg County.

“There is still a State of Emergency in all 100 counties,” Cooper said during a Saturday morning briefing. “Roads are treacherous, and although snow accumulation is not as great, there is still sleet and ice on top of significantly colder weather that is moving in.”





Cooper thanked residents for their cooperation and not putting themselves at risk during the storm.

“I want to thank the citizens of North Carolina because most people heeded the warnings to stay off the roads,” said Cooper. “I want to thank all of you for taking this storm seriously.”

State Highway Patrol officials said troopers responded to 260 accidents across the state between midnight and 6 a.m., but fortunately there were no fatal crashes. Officials said most of the crashes were related to the storm, but resulted mostly in property damage or were calls for motorists stranded roadside.

