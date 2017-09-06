WVEC
NC Gov. Roy Cooper declares state of emergency ahead of Irma

WCNC 6:25 PM. EDT September 06, 2017

RALEIGH, N.C. - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Irma.

The state of emergency goes into effect 8 a.m. on Thursday. Not much is known on the hurricane's path, but Cooper said it's important to get ready.

Cooper said the hurricane could impact all areas of the Tar Heel State.

"Irma is a strong storm," Cooper said in Wednesday's briefing. "Wherever you live, you need to take this seriously and start preparing for impacts."

The North Carolina governor insisted that it's important to be ready and have an emergency kit prepared.

RELATED: How to prepare an emergency kit

