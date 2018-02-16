Injuries reported after truck rear-ends Pasquotank school bus

School bus (Photo: Getty Images)

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (WVEC) -- Police in Elizabeth City said a truck failed to stop for a school bus on Friday morning, and rear-ended the vehicle.

The accident happened shortly before 8 a.m. at 1014 N. Road Street. Investigators said a Chevy Silverado driven by Deanna Evans had crashed into a stopped school bus. The bus had students on board from Pasquotank County High School.

Police said EMS transported multiple people to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, but did not have an exact number, nor how many were students. It was also not clear how serious the injuries were.

Evans was cited for driving while license revoke, and failure to reduce speed.

Elizabeth City Police is still investigating.

