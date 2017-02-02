Man arrested after knife assault in Moyock

(Photo: Currituck County Sheriff's Office)

MOYOCK, N.C. (WVEC) -- Currituck County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man for allegedly assaulting another man with a knife.

Timothy Goudy, 34, was arrested on Tuesday January 31st after officers were called out to a disturbance call in the 100th block of Randolf Road in Moyock.

When investigators got to the scene, they found a 44 year-old male suffering from knife wounds.

Investigators determined that Goudy was responsible for the attack.

Goudy is charged with Assault With a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury. He remains at the Currituck County Detention Center.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries.

