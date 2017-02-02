WVEC
Close

Man arrested after knife assault in Moyock

Staff , WVEC 12:19 PM. EST February 02, 2017

MOYOCK, N.C. (WVEC) -- Currituck County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man for allegedly assaulting another man with a knife. 

Timothy Goudy, 34, was arrested on Tuesday January 31st after officers were called out to a disturbance call in the 100th block of Randolf Road in Moyock. 

When investigators got to the scene, they found a 44 year-old male suffering from knife wounds. 

Investigators determined that Goudy was responsible for the attack.

Goudy is charged with Assault With a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury. He remains at the Currituck County Detention Center. 

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries. 

(© 2017 WVEC)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories