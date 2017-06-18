Man dies trying to save 2 teens from ocean rip current

Atlantic Beach, NC (Photo: WCTI)

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (AP) - A 56-year-old man is dead after trying to rescue two teenage girls from an ocean rip current on the North Carolina coast.

Multiple media organizations report the unidentified man ran into the surf after hearing them screaming, but became caught in the fast-moving water and drowned on Saturda. One of the unidentified teenagers was treated at a hospital.

The man represents the second death in North Carolina waters in about a week due to rip currents. Two teen boys from Wayne County were caught in a rip current last weekend near Emerald Isle. One boy was critically injured while 17-year-old Elijah Hinnant died.

Atlantic Beach Fire Chief Adam Snyder says red flags had been flying Saturday to warn that swimming risks were high.

© 2017 Associated Press