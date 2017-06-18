Man dies, woman hospitalized following Elizabeth City shooting

file image (Photo: Associated Press)

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (WVEC) -- One of two people who were shot in Elizabeth City has died.

Just after 7:30 Friday night, someone on Celeste Street called 911 after hearing gunshots. When officers got there, they found 19-year-old Tyshaun Lavern Henry and 18-year-old McKenzie Farr both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medics rushed them to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where Henry succumbed to his injuries. Farr remains in critical, but stable condition.

Police are still searching for the shooter. If you have any information, police urge you to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Elizabeth City Crime Line at (252) 335-5555. All information received will remain anonymous and strictly confidential.

