Man on cruise ship medevaced off NC coast

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (WVEC) -- The U.S. Coast Guard medevaced a man who was in distress while on board a cruise ship off the North Carolina coast on Tuesday.

The 5th District Command Center in Portsmouth received notification from the Royal Caribbean ship Grandeur of the Seas that a 70-year-old man was experiencing abdominal pains.

A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and a C-130 Super Hercules aircraft crew was launched from Air Station Elizabeth City and arrived at the cruise ship, which was about 150 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

The man was placed on a rescue basket which was then hoisted from the ship and onto the helicopter.

He was then taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, NC.

