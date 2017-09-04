Man says in 911 call he awoke from dream and found wife dead

(Photo: Thinkstock)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A man calling 911 in North Carolina told the operator he woke up from a dream and found his wife stabbed to death in their bedroom.



Raleigh Police charged 28-year-old Matthew Phelps with murder Friday after he made the emergency call.



In the 911 call, Phelps told the operator he took more cold medicine then he should have and woke up after his dream with blood all over him and a knife on the bed he shared with his wife.



Authorities say 29-year-old Lauren Ashley-Nicole Phelps was dead from stab wounds.



Toward the end of the seven-minute 911 call, Matthew Phelps started sobbing, saying his wife didn't deserve this.



It wasn't known if he had a lawyer.

Listen to the chilling moment Phelps calls 911:

During his 911 call, Phelps said he thinks he killed his wife in a dream and woke up to find himself covered in blood and her dead on the floor.

"I have blood all over me and there's a bloody knife on the bed, and I think I did it. I can't believe this."

