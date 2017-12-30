Man shot after ramming police cars charged after treatment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - A man who authorities say was shot by officers after he rammed several police cars while trying to run from police has been charged after his release from the hospital.



Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said 30-year-old Nicholas Poulos was taken to police headquarters after being discharged from the hospital Friday. He was then taken to jail after his interview with a detective.



Police say officers tried to pull over Poulos for outstanding warrants near Interstate 77 in south Charlotte on Wednesday night. They say Poulos rammed several police cars as officers were out of their cruisers trying to arrest him. He was shot in the hand.



Poulos faces one count of assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer as well as a number of other charges.



