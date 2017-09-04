Medics revive father who tried to rescue son off Corolla

File (Photo: Associated Press)

COROLLA, N.C. (WVEC) -- A man was hospitalized after he tried to rescue his son in the ocean off Corolla Saturday night.

Currituck Fire and EMS Chief Chip Melton told 13News Now that the 35-year-old man was at the Pine Island section of the beach around 5:50 p.m. when a bystander pulled him from the water.

The man initially was in cardiac arrest. Currituck Fire Department and EMS members revived him. A crew flew him to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Monday, Melton told 13News Now the man remained in critical condition.

The son was rescued, and did not require medical attention.

The National Weather Service posted about a high risk of rip currents on Saturday.

Monday, tourists told 13News Now they were keeping a closer eye on the water.

"I would obviously look around too to see what resources are available," said parent Troy Laskosai. "Until you're in that situation, it's hard to explain how you would totally react to it."

Locals said they hoped the incident would serve as a wake-up call for many people.

"Corolla Fire and Rescue does a fantastic job, but I think we need to educate the people, because we can only cover so much," said Robert Mcentee, a 16-year-old Corolla beachgoer.

In July, a 30-year-old visitor died near the same part of beach.

"When the tourists come in, they tell you all the amenities you have but they don't tell them about water safety, which could save their life," said Mcentee.

© 2017 WVEC-TV