(Photo: Elizabeth City Police Department)

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WVEC) -- A missing 13-year-old from Elizabeth City has been located.

Jerron Natori Hinton was last seen around 7 a.m. on Friday, at his home in the 700 block of Ray Street.

Shortly before 4 p.m., police announced the teen had been located and returned to his family.

(© 2017 WVEC)