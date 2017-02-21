Missing Elizabeth City woman found dead

Ruby Whedbee (Photo: Elizabeth City Police Dept.)

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WVEC) -- Elizabeth City Police say an elderly Elizabeth City woman has been found dead.

90-year-old Rudy Whedbee had last been seen on Monday, walking out of Brookdale Assisted Living Facility on Hastings Lane at around 4 p.m. Video showed Ruby walking down Hastings lane near Albemarle Gastroenterology at around 4:10 p.m..

On Tuesday morning, search teams located Whedbee's body less than a half mile from the facility.

No other details are available, but Elizabeth City Police thanked the public for helping to spread the word on Ruby's disappearance.

