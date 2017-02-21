Missing Elizabeth City woman found safe

Ruby Whedbee (Photo: Elizabeth City Police Dept.)

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WVEC) -- UPDATE: Police say 90-year-old Ruby Whedbee has been found safe!

No other details are available, but Elizabeth City Police thanked the public for helping to spread the word on Ruby's disappearance.

She had last been seen Monday, walking out of Brookdale Assisted Living Facility on Hastings Lane at around 4 p.m.

Video showed Ruby walking down Hastings lane near Albemarle Gastroenterology at around 4:10 p.m..

