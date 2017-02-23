More NC lawmakers sponsor measure to repeal HB2, keep restrictions

A unisex sign and the 'We Are Not This' slogan are outside a bathroom at Bull McCabes Irish Pub on May 10, 2016 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Sara D. Davis/Getty Images) (Photo: Sara D. Davis/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - More North Carolina House members have signed on to legislation portrayed by its writers as a bipartisan compromise that eliminates a law limiting LGBT rights and which public restrooms transgender people can use.



As of Thursday, 18 lawmakers - including five Democrats - sponsored the measure to repeal what's known as House Bill 2. But restrictions would be added back upon local governments seeking to extend anti-discrimination protections. The state also would still have power over policies involving multi-stall bathrooms.



There's no word yet about if and when the bill will get heard.



Gay-rights groups and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper criticized the proposal after it was filed Wednesday. They have pushed for a simple repeal. The socially conservative North Carolina Values Coalition said Thursday that HB2 should stay in place.

