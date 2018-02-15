N Carolina legislators still cautious on more online sales

A Mega Millions ticket is pictured in a store in New York City, Jan. 5, 2018. (Photo: Carlo Allegri/Reuters)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Legislators are still cautious about expanding online sales for the North Carolina lottery after getting another pitch from the lottery's top executive.



The North Carolina Education Lottery has been examining "digital instants" already being offered by lotteries in three other states. The lottery has an outside performance audit estimating online games could generate another $130 million in new revenues over five years.



Members of a lottery oversight committee hearing a presentation Thursday from lottery Executive Director Alice Garland sounded split on the idea. And an underwhelming rollout last fall of a new game called Carolina Keno didn't help.



North Carolina state law allows the lottery to approve any game that another state lottery already offers, but lottery officials usually run such a proposed expansion by legislators.

